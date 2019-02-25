A teenager was seriously injured in a stabbing in Dublin's inner city in the early hours of yesterday.

Teenager rushed to hospital after being stabbed in street

The man (19) was stabbed in an attack on Liffey Street, Dublin 1, just opposite the Ha'penny Bridge.

The incident happened shortly before 3am.

It's understood the incident took place after the victim had been socialising in the city centre on Saturday night.

He was rushed to the Mater Hospital where he remained overnight. The victim's injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.

Gardaí are asking for anyone with information on the incident to contact them.

A Garda statement said: "A 19-year-old male received stab injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening following an altercation in the Liffey Street area at approximately 2.50am [on Sunday]. Taken to the Mater Hospital. Investigation ongoing."

On Thursday, a 17-year-old male was stabbed in an incident in the early hours of the morning in Limerick.

The boy, originally from Eastern Europe, sustained "a number of stab wounds", Garda sources said.

It's believed he was chased and attacked on a green area near Gouldavoher estate, Dooradoyle. Gardaí appealed for witnesses to contact Roxboro Road garda station on 061 214340.

