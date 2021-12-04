Teenager on scooter seriously injured after being hit by a van in Dublin

A teenage girl is being treated for serious injuries in hospital after she was hit by a van while riding a scooter in Dublin.

The collision occurred on Walkinstown Avenue, Dublin 12 on December 1 shortly after 6pm.

The teenager was travelling on the road on a push scooter when she was struck by a van.

She was taken to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) Hospital at Crumlin where she continues to be treated for serious injuries.

The scene was preserved following the incident for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

A garda spokesperson said no other injuries were reported.

She added: “Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

"Any person, pedestrian or motorist, who was travelling along Walkinstown Avenue on Wednesday, 1st December 2021 between 5.45pm and 6.30pm is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

“Any road users who have camera footage (including mobile phone footage and dash cam footage) of Walkinstown Avenue at the time of the incident is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

“Any person who can assist Gardaí with their inquiries is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”