Teenager 'lucky to be alive' after he was stabbed and had finger cut off in gang attack

The 18-year-old victim is "lucky to be alive" following the horror assault in Artane last Thursday.

He suffered multiple injuries to his face, torso and hands while one of his baby fingers was also cut off.

The perpetrators also videoed parts of the assault in which the victim can be seen bloodied and confused with slash wounds to his face and clothing. One of them can also be seen hitting the victim with a large object as he tries to cover his face.

Sources said the victim has not yet made a statement to gardaí and efforts are ongoing to identify those involved.

"Up to 20 people were in the area at the time in what appears to be a fight between two groups over turf," the source said.

"Indications are that it is young people from the locality involved but gardaí are still in the process of identifying them. This young lad is very lucky to be alive given the injuries he suffered."

The 18-year-old is an Irish national with a Polish background. He needed surgery on the horrific injuries to his hands as medics battled to save his severed finger.

The teenager previously attended secondary school in Raheny and is understood to be a fan of Bohemians Football Club.

Gardaí recovered a metal pole and other items at the scene of the gang attack at Thorndale Walk, Artane at 8.40pm on Thursday.

"This laneway where the altercation occurred runs between Thorndale Estate, Artane and St David's Sports Grounds in the Artane area of Dublin," a Garda spokesman said.

"It is believed that up to 20 youths from the local surrounding area carried out this attack, all of whom fled in the direction of the Rockfield Park area between 8pm and 9pm on Thursday evening.

"We appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity with any information about this attack, or persons who may have witnessed or heard any disturbances in this area, to contact Garda.

"We wish to appeal to road users with camera footage, or anyone who may have video footage of the incident from social media sources, to come forward.

"Members of the public are urged to contact Clontarf garda station on 01-6664800 or the Garda Confidential line on 180066611," he added.

According to data released last month, assaults were up 9pc nationwide to 13,777 while the more serious "assaults causing harm" were up 6pc to 4,759 between September, 2018 and the end of September, 2019 across the country.

Irish Independent