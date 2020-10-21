Teenager killed after hit and run in Dundalk

A teeanger has been killed after a hit and run in Dundalk, Co. Louth.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal hit and run that occurred in Ballymascanlon at approximately 9pm last night.

The male teenager was killed after a two car collision in which he was a passenger in one of the cars.

The driver of this car first fled the scene on foot but has since presented himself to Gardaí in Dundalk and is assisting Gardaí in the investigation.

The driver of the second car - a man in his 40’s- has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda with minor injuries.

The body of the male passenger remains at the scene. The road remains closed at this time, and local diversions are in place.

The Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been notified and are due to commence their investigations shortly.

Gardaí at Dundalk are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the Ballymascanlon area from 8 to 9pm to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Online Editors