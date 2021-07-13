Teenager in induced coma with burns on body and face after catching fire at Belfast bonfire

A teenager is in hospital with burns to 40pc of his body and face on Monday night after catching fire at a north Belfast bonfire.

Eyewitnesses say the 17-year-old, who is from the Ballysillan area, lifted a canister of petrol to throw at the already ignited bonfire when the flames caught the accelerant dousing him in burning fuel.

Footage posted on social media shows the young man running from the fire in flames as spectators screamed in horror.

One person is heard shouting for him to drop to the ground and roll to extinguish the fire.

Local people watching the bonfire in Silverstream Crescent in north Belfast managed to douse the flames and emergency services treated the teenager at the scene.

One eyewitness said: “He tried to throw a canister of petrol at the bonfire but held onto the can and the flames just shot back at him.

“It was a freak accident, a lot of people ran to help him but you could see straight away the burns were really bad.

“Everyone is thinking of his family and just hoping he makes a recovery.”

The teenager is currently in an induced coma at the Ulster Hospital.

Police have appealed for information, but while an investigation is ongoing it is not thought that any crime has been committed.

Superintendent Nigel Henry said: “Police received a report at around 12.30am that a male had sustained burn injuries.

“As a result of the incident, he sustained burns to his face and body. He remains in hospital for his injuries.

“Our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We are aware that there were a number of people in the area at the time of the incident, so we would appeal to them to come forward to assist with our enquiries.

“We are also aware of social media footage that has been posted online in relation to this incident.

“We would ask that it is not shared, but to contact police with any information they might have.”

Firefighters treated the teenager at the scene until the Ambulance Service arrived.

He is now said to be in a stable condition.

An NI Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm there was a call last night to that particular location at Silverstream Crescent.

“Our fire crews did render some first aid until the ambulance arrived to help a young person who had received some burns. We treated them and they took him to hospital.”

NIFRS said it had dealt with a “significant increase in emergency calls and mobilisations to bonfire-related incidents” over the weekend. There were a total of 378 calls to the fire service and 81 mobilisations related to bonfires.

Police officers monitored 237 bonfires and 561 parades over the weekend, the majority passing off without incident.

However, due to Brexit Protocol tension and disputes over the bonfire at Tigers Bay a contingency plan was in place with water cannon and tactical support units on standby.

Despite the fears, there was no violence and flashpoint interfaces remained calm over the weekend.

The controversial bonfire at Tigers Bay passed off without any major incident. The bonfire in Adam Street, which was was situated close to an interface with the nationalist New Lodge, had been the subject of a failed legal action last week brought by two Stormont ministers.

A tricolour was placed on the bonfire just before it was set alight.

The fire service had to douse one neighbouring building during the fire which was lit shortly after midnight.

Pastor Brian Madden said those on both sides of the interface had worked to calm tensions. He also urged the Executive to start work now to make sure the same situation did not arise next year.

“We’ve worked hard to make sure this has been peaceful and I know people on the other side have worked hard to make sure the New Lodge has been peaceful,” he said.

“People don’t know the half of the effort that’s gone into this — meetings, behind meetings, behind meetings.

“I know people think it’s all one-sided, but we’ve been working really, really hard to get the bonfire moved, to get the tyres out and other stuff removed off it.

“I know they burnt a flag tonight and I don’t condone that at all, I didn’t want anything burned on it.”

Sinn Fein North Belfast MLA Caral ni Chuilin congratulated local youth providers at Holy Family and Artillery youth clubs in the New Lodge for keeping young people away from the interface.

Her party colleague Gerry Kelly said the night had been “better than we expected, thankfully.”

Commenting on the burning of the tricolour he said it was “unacceptable to have the type of hatred which is involved in burning other people’s flags”.