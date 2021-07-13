| 15.1°C Dublin

Teenager in induced coma with burns on body and face after catching fire at Belfast bonfire

The national flag of Ireland, 'the tricolour' burning on the Tigers Bay &lsquo;eleventh night&rsquo; bonfire in Belfast in the early hours of Monday morning. Liam McBurney/PA Wire Expand

Allison Morris

A teenager is in hospital with burns to 40pc of his body and face on Monday night after catching fire at a north Belfast bonfire.

Eyewitnesses say the 17-year-old, who is from the Ballysillan area, lifted a canister of petrol to throw at the already ignited bonfire when the flames caught the accelerant dousing him in burning fuel.

Footage posted on social media shows the young man running from the fire in flames as spectators screamed in horror.

