A teenager has been hospitalised after a suspected stabbing in Cork City this evening.

Gardaí say the victim, in his late teens, was found with apparent stab wounds in an apartment on John Redmond Street in Cork City shortly before 9pm tonight.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted and he was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic examination and enquiries are ongoing.

No arrests have been made.

Gardaí, meanwhile, are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at the Mayfield Garda Station on 021-4558510.