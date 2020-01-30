Emergency services have been dispatched to Arklow, Co Wicklow this afternoon after a teenager was hit by a bus.

Teenager hit by a bus in Co Wicklow

The accident, involving a young male, occurred in the town’s Upper Main Street during rush this afternoon at about 4.30pm.

The extent of his injuries is currently unknown, but a senior source told Independent.ie that his condition is non-life threatening.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are at the scene of a single vehicle RTC that occurred on Main Street Arklow this afternoon at approximately 4:30pm.

“A male youth in his teens was hit by a bus. The road is currently closed. No further information is available at this time.”

