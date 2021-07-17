Teenager dies in fatal car collision in Monaghan 

A teenager has died in fatal road traffic collision in Co Monaghan.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road collision that occurred yesterday.

The collision occurred around 11.30pm last night between two cars on the N2 Tullybuck, Contibret, Co Monaghan.

The driver of the car, a male in his teens, was pronounced dead at the scene,

The N2 remains closed at Tullybuck today to allow for Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct an examination of the scene.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who was in the Tullybuck, Clontibret area yesterday evening between 11.15pm and midnight to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.