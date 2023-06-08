Teenager dies in e-bike accident in Dublin

A teenager who was riding an electric bike died last night following a collision in Dublin.

The 18-year-old died after he crashed into a pillar in Tallaght, gardaí said.

The young man was travelling on an electric bike and no other vehicle was involved.

A Garda spokesperson said: “The male cyclist was seriously injured when he collided with a pillar in a residential area. Emergency services attended the scene and the man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased."

At around 10.40pm last night, Gardaí were alerted to an incident in Mac Uilliam Heights in Fortunestown Lane.

"A technical examination of the scene was completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators yesterday evening,” a spokesperson said.

"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.”

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Mac Uilliam Heights in Tallaght yesterday evening between 10pm and 10.45pm and who may have camera footage (including mobile phone and dash-cam) is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.