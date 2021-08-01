Teenager dies after two motorcycles collide with car in Dublin

A teenager has died after two motorcycles collided with a car in Dublin yesterday.

The crash occurred at around 10.15pm on the Finglas Road in Glasnevin.

Two teenagers were taken to the Mater Misericordiae Hospital and a male in his late teens, the driver of the motorcycle, died later on.

The other teenager, who was a passenger of one of the motorcycles, continues to receive treatment for his injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

"Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have completed their examination of the scene and the road is now re-open,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on the Finglas Road on Saturday 31st July between 10.10pm and 10.25p.m and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”