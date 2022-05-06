Teenager dies after tractor he was driving crashes in Offaly

A teenager has died after the tractor he was driving left the road and entered a deep drain in Co Offaly.

The male, aged in his teens, was fatally injured. His body was removed from the scene to Tullamore Hospital.

Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted shortly after 11pm on Thursday, May 5 after a tractor left the road and entered a deep drain at Black Castle Bog, Clonmore.

The road is currently closed at the scene for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. The local Coroner has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dash cam, is asked to make this available to them

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057 932 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.