A fatal accident in the early hours of Sunday morning has claimed the life of a teenager in Mayo.

A fatal accident in the early hours of Sunday morning has claimed the life of a teenager in Mayo.

Teenager dies after single vehicle crash in the early hours of the morning

Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle collision which occurred at The Quay, Clare Island in Westport, Co Mayo at around 1am.

A teenager whose age is not yet known was killed when the car he was driving collided with a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The stretch of road has been closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 50230 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Online Editors