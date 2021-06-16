Teenager dies after accident involving dumper truck in Waterford

A TEENAGER has died after an accident involving a dumper truck in Waterford.

The boy suffered critical injuries in the accident which occurred at Old Parish outside Dungarvan shortly after 4pm.

It is believed the vehicle overturned and the teenage cab occupant suffered crush-type injuries.

Desperate efforts were made to assist the injured teen at the scene between Dungarvan and Youghal.

Gardaí and paramedics raced to the location but it is understood the youth was pronounced dead before he could be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Ambulances, fire brigade units and an air ambulance also attended the scene as well as a local doctor.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a full post mortem examination is expected to be conducted.

The teen is from the west Waterford area.

Gardaí are treating the incident as a tragic accident.

A file will now be prepared for a Waterford coroner's inquest to be staged next year.

Garda inquiries are underway to determine the precise circumstances of the accident and how the excavator-type vehicle overturned.