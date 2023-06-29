Teenager ‘could not breathe’ as her scoliosis got worse waiting five years for operation

The Ombudsman said the administrative actions of Children’s Health Ireland (CHI), which oversees children’s hospitals, had a negative impact on 'Ivy’s' life. Pictured, CHI chief Eilish Hardiman. Photo: Frank McGrath

X-ray image shows the effects of scoliosis on the spine. Photo: Getty

A teenage girl who had to wait five years for surgery for scoliosis could not breathe at times as her spinal curvature deteriorated from 30 to 135 degrees, according to a report from the Ombudsman for Children today.

An investigation into the case of the 17 year old, known as Ivy, describes the physical and mental toll the delay at Temple Street Hospital took on her.

The girl, who has cerebral palsy, could not meet her friends, go to school or even breathe at times as the curvature worsened.

When she eventually had her surgery in 2021, her pain was significantly reduced and her quality of life improved.

The Ombudsman said the administrative actions of Children’s Health Ireland (CHI), which oversees the children’s hospitals, had a negative impact on Ivy’s life.

He called on CHI to carry out an audit of the waiting list for children’s scoliosis care and to allow for the patient or their family, caregiver or GP to initiate a review of their own care.

Commenting on the report into Ivy’s case, the office’s director of investigations, Nuala Ward, said: “Ivy’s story shows the devastating consequences that waiting for this life-changing surgery can have on a child.

“When Ivy and her family came to us after previously raising their concerns a number of times with their GP, consultant and Children’s Health Ireland, it was clear the whole family had suffered significant distress and anguish.”

She pointed to “poor communication” with Ivy and her family about her care.

“A key issue we raised is that professionals must pay attention to parents, children and, indeed, GPs when they contact a hospital to say a child’s condition is deteriorating,” Ms Ward said.

“However, this case is not just about Ivy. We are publishing this case on behalf of the 309 children and their families who, as of May 2023, were waiting for scoliosis treatment in Ireland.”

In response, a spokeswoman for CHI said it fully accepts the report and will meet the family.

She said that in light of the report, “actions have been progressed” and most are completed.

“There are currently 29 patients in CHI at Temple Street awaiting spinal fusion surgery,” she said.

“CHI acknowledges that there are lengthy waiting times for some of these surgeries, and our clinical nurse specialists are in direct contact with these 29 patients and families about their treatment plans.

“We are working to improve capacity through the implementation of the Scoliosis and Spina Bifida Action Plan. Further developments in 2023 to include additional beds and theatre capacity will significantly improve progress in waiting time targets.”

Eilish Hardiman, the chief executive of Children’s Health Ireland, said: “Both CHI at Crumlin and CHI at Temple Street have dedicated contacts in place for parents and guardians, where they can reach clinical nurse specialists who are known to our patients and families waiting for spinal surgery.”