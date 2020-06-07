Teenager beaten and stabbed multiple times in assault in Cork

GARDAÍ are investigating an incident in which a teenage boy was beaten and then stabbed multiple times during an assault in Cork.

The attack occurred in the Waterpark area of Carrigaline shortly after 10.20pm on Saturday evening.

Gardaí are also investigating whether the attack was recorded on mobile camera phone footage and then posted on various social media platforms.

The 17 year old victim was beaten and stabbed multiple times in the back and sides during the incident. He was rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) by ambulance where he is now in a stable condition.

His injuries are not understood to be life threatening. A large number of teenagers are reported to have been in the area at the time.

A second teenager - who is believed to live locally - was arrested in the area a short time later. He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and is being questioned at Togher Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident and for any persons with information to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on (021) 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666111 or any Garda Station.

