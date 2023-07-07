Teenager arrested after pedestrian in his 60s left in critical condition by hit and run in Dublin

A man is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Dublin on Thursday afternoon.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Ballymun about 3pm.

The pedestrian, who is aged in his 60s, is fighting for his life after being rushed to the Mater Hospital by emergency services.

The car involved failed to remain at the scene.

A male in his late teens has been arrested.

Scene of a suspected hit and run on Ballymun Road

“Gardaí at Ballymun are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury collision in Ballymun on Thursday 6th July 2023,” a garda statement read.

“Shortly after 3pm, gardaí and emergency services were alerted following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the R108 Ballymun Road. The pedestrian, a man aged in his 60s, was removed from the scene to the Mater Hospital where his condition is understood to be critical.

“A male aged in his late teens has since been arrested and is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in north Dublin.”

The scene was examined by garda forensic collision investigators and the road has since fully reopened to traffic.

Investigations continue.