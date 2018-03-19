Teenager arrested after man (23) stabbed to death inside nightclub

One man has died and another is recovering in hospital following a stabbing incident at a nightclub in Co Clare in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A third man, aged 19, was arrested following the attack and was being detained for questioning last night.

The incident happened at the Shannon Knights nightclub in Shannon town at around 2am yesterday. Two men, believed to be from the Dooradoyle area of Limerick, were stabbed during the incident.

One of the men died later in hospital and has been named locally as 23-year-old Jamie Higgins. The second man, aged 22, is recovering in hospital from non-life threatening injuries.

The 19-year-old man was arrested soon afterwards and taken to Shannon garda station, where he was being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. Emergency services were quickly alerted and gardaí, Shannon Fire Brigade and National Ambulance Service paramedics all attended the scene.

On arrival, emergency crews found that two men inside the premises had been stabbed. A garda who had arrived at the scene quickly carried out cardio-pulmonary resuscitation on the more seriously injured man.

Both men were treated at the scene by paramedics and firefighters before they were rushed to University Hospital Limerick, where Mr Higgins was pronounced dead a short time later.

Firefighters drove the two ambulances to the hospital so that paramedics could treat the injured men.

The scene was preserved overnight and remained sealed off pending completion of a forensic examination, which was carried out early yesterday. Gardaí in Shannon are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Examination "We are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information, and in particular we would like to speak to anyone who was in the Shannon Knights nightclub on the night of the 17/18," said a Garda spokesman.

A post-mortem examination was due to take place on Mr Higgins's body yesterday. It is understood that he and his friend had travelled to Shannon from Limerick for a night out. An altercation took place involving another man, also understood to be from Limerick, towards the end of the night.

While the incident took place inside in the nightclub, several areas outside the premises were also sealed off. The areas are believed to be the route by which the suspect left the scene before being arrested. A weapon was recovered from the scene, while members of the Dublin-based Garda Technical Bureau were due at the scene yesterday. Superintendent John Galvin, who is leading the investigation into the fatal stabbing, said yesterday that CCTV footage from the nightclub could be vital in the investigation.

"We are hoping that it will be of benefit to us, but until we actually see it and analyse it, we won't know," he said. Supt Galvin said gardaí would also be viewing CCTV footage from Shannon town centre. He also said that gardaí believed Mr Higgins and the man in custody knew each other. "The investigation will confirm that and how much they were acquainted with each other," he added.

Gardaí asked anyone with information to contact them at Shannon Garda station on 061 365900, or through the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or at any Garda station.

