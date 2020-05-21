Teenager arrested after allegedly using bogus names to claim six Covid-19 unemployment payments

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of using bogus names to claim six Covid-19 unemployment payments to his bank account.

The suspected teen was arrested today by gardaí "for fraudulently claiming Covid-19 payments".

After receiving intelligence from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP) gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) searched the teenagers house in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

The suspected offender was receiving six separate Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payments into a bank account, in what are believed to be bogus names.

During the course of the search operation, a sum of cash and counterfeit cash was also seized.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Mullingar Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are continuing.

