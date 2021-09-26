Teenager and garda hospitalised after patrol car involved in collision with another car

Two people, a female teenager and a garda, were hospitalised after a patrol vehicle was involved in a collision over the weekend.

The Garda Ombudsman has been notified of the incident which happened in south Dublin in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A garda patrol jeep and a Mini Cooper collided which resulted in both cars being badly damaged.

The driver of the Mini, a teenage female, suffered serious injuries and was transferred to St Vincent’s Hospital for treatment.

The garda driving the patrol car, a man aged in his 30s, was also injured and is being treated at St Vincent’s Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

A forensic examination of the scene has also been carried out to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A garda spokesman said that the Garda Ombudsman has been notified of the collision.

“As this incident involved an on duty official Garda vehicle, this matter has been referred to GSOC (Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission), as a matter of course,” a Garda spokesman said.

Images of the aftermath show the serious damage caused to both cars involved.

The front of the Mini Cooper was completely destroyed with significant damage caused to the front bumper.

The windscreen was also smashed and the front passenger tyre was partially turned inwards.

The front wing mirror was also broken with what appears to be an airbag deployed inside the vehicle.

Significant damage was also caused to the garda patrol jeep, particularly to the front of the vehicle.

A source said: “These two vehicles were completely written off and we’re fortunate there were no fatalities.

“Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the collision have been carried out at the scene and forensic examiners have attended the scene as part of their inquiries.”