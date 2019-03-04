Teenager among nine quizzed as gardaí raid city centre cannabis grow house

Nine people, including a teenager, were questioned after gardaí raided a cannabis grow house in Dublin's north inner city.

More than 800 plants with an estimated street value of €640,000 were discovered when officers raided a commercial premises in the capital.

Three males are due to appear in court this morning charged in connection with the seizure. Another four people arrested remained in custody last night.

Gardaí said the operation was intelligence-led and targeted organised crime groups involved in the dealing and supply of controlled drugs.

Four people were arrested at the grow house while five arrests were made in Wexford on Saturday following more searches.

The investigation involved gardaí of the South Eastern Region and detectives attached to the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

An Irishman and woman were detained, as well as one UK man and six people from Portugal. Those arrested are aged from 17 to 45 and were questioned at different Garda stations.

A Garda spokesman said last night that two of the nine arrested had been released without charge and a file would be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. The spokesman said that investigations into the operation were ongoing.

National and local Garda units have uncovered several different grow houses across the country in recent years, including in Kerry, Longford, Kildare and Offaly, as well as in Dublin.

Last year, gardaí discovered cannabis worth about €2.7m when they uncovered a grow house in the Coolock area.

