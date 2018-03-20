Teenager (17) killed in crash, separate investigations underway
Separate investigations are underway into a crash in which a teenager (17) died and three other men were left injured.
The single car crash happened shortly after midnight at Tubberyquinn, Ballyneety, Co Limerick.
The incident has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission as a result of earlier interaction between the crashed car and gardaí.
One of the injured males is understood to be in a serious condition - all three are being treated in University Hospital Limerick.
Gardaí at Roxboro Road Garda Station are asking witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information, to contact them on 061 214340.
More to follow...
