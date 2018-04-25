Teenager (17) found dead at Dublin youth education centre

Gardai have launched an investigation after a teenager was found dead at a Dublin youth education centre on Monday.

Gardai have launched an investigation after a teenager was found dead at a Dublin youth education centre on Monday.

Officers are investigating the sudden death of a 17-year-old at the Crumlin Youthreach Centre.

Officials from the centre could not be reached for comment this evening. The incident happened after a 17-year-old boy was found unresponsive at Crumlin Youthreach Centre.

He was rushed to St James Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Billed as “A Second Chance at Education” the centre provides education, training and work experience for people aged between 16 and 20 who left school before completing their Leaving Certification.

“It offers young people the opportunity to identify options within adult life and provides them with opportunities to acquire certification,” according to the centre’s website. It is funded by the Department of Education and Skills.

Online Editors