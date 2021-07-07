Teenager (14) killed, another fighting for his life after Killarney road crash 

ONE teenager has died and another is fighting for their life after an horrific collision in Kerry.

It brings to two the number of people to have died in separate collisions in Kerry in the space of 24 hours.

Separately, a motorcyclist in his 30s died after suffering critical injuries in an accident between Killarney and Milltown.

Gardaí warned that the Ross Road outside Killarney remains closed following a single vehicle collision in which two teens were critically injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling crashed shortly after 1.30am on Wednesday morning.

It is understood only one vehicle was involved in the collision.

Both the deceased and the critically injured young man are understood to be aged in their mid teens.

Kerry Gardaí, Killarney Fire Brigade and paramedics were at the scene within minutes of the alarm being raised.

However, one teen - understood to be aged 14 years - was pronounced dead a short time later.

It is believed the 14 year old was driving the car at the time.

A second teen, who is believed to be aged 15 years, was rushed to University Hospital Kerry (UHK).

He remains in a critical condition at UHK.

This vehicle involved was subject to interaction with Gardaí prior to the collision. In accordance with protocols, the matter has now been referred to the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC).

Gardaí warned that the Ross Road remains closed while forensic accident scene investigators examine the scene.

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area with diversions expected to be in place for some time.

Separately, a motorcyclist in his 30s died after his bike was in collision with a car between Killarney and Milltown on the R563.

The collision occurred at 8pm and the motorcyclist, who suffered critical injuries, died shortly after being rushed to UHK.

The occupant of the car was treated for shock at the scene but avoided serious injury.

Gardai have appealed for anyone who witnessed either collision to contact them to assist their inquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact them at Killarney on (064) 6671160 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

More to follow...