A 13-year old boy has died in an accident in the early hours of Sunday morning in Mayo.

Teenager (13) who died after the car he was in struck a ditch named locally

The teenager, named locally as Morgan Pinder, was understood to have been the sole occupant of the car when the vehicle hit a ditch at around 1am, according to local sources.

It is not known at this stage how he came to obtain the vehicle but he is believed to be from Clare Island.

Gardaí confirmed they were investigating a single vehicle collision which occurred at The Quay, Clare Island in Westport, Co Mayo at around 1am.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been taken to Mayo University Hospital.

The stretch where the incident occurred was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westport Garda station on 098 50230 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

