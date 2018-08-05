A 13-year old boy has died in an accident in the early hours of Sunday morning in Mayo.

Teenager (13) dies after the car he was driving struck a ditch

The teenager was understood to have been driving the car at around 1am when the vehicle hit a ditch, according to local sources.

It is not known at this stage how he came to obtain the vehicle and he is not believed to be from Clare Island but was in the area attending a funeral.

Gardaí confirmed they were investigating a single vehicle collision which occurred at The Quay, Clare Island in Westport, Co Mayo at around 1am.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The stretch where the incident occurred was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westport Garda station on 098 50230 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

