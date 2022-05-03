| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Teenage Ukrainian refugee feels at home on rugby field

Vlad Kotsiuba after winning a rugby league in Ukraine. Expand
Young Buccaneers star Vlad Kotsiuba and his mother Anna Khelnitski after his team's win Expand
Young Buccaneers star Vlad Kotsiuba and his mother Anna Khelnitski after his team's win Expand

Close

Vlad Kotsiuba after winning a rugby league in Ukraine.

Vlad Kotsiuba after winning a rugby league in Ukraine.

Young Buccaneers star Vlad Kotsiuba and his mother Anna Khelnitski after his team's win

Young Buccaneers star Vlad Kotsiuba and his mother Anna Khelnitski after his team's win

Young Buccaneers star Vlad Kotsiuba and his mother Anna Khelnitski after his team's win

Young Buccaneers star Vlad Kotsiuba and his mother Anna Khelnitski after his team's win

/

Vlad Kotsiuba after winning a rugby league in Ukraine.

Ciara O'Loughlin

A Ukrainian refugee shed tears of joy after seeing her son smile for the first time since the war began as he helped his team achieve victory in a rugby cup final.

Vlad Kotsiuba was part of the Buccaneers squad in Athlone which won the Connacht U-14 Cup final last week. 

Related topics

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy