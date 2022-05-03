Teenage Ukrainian refugee feels at home on rugby field

A Ukrainian refugee shed tears of joy after seeing her son smile for the first time since the war began as he helped his team achieve victory in a rugby cup final.

Vlad Kotsiuba was part of the Buccaneers squad in Athlone which won the Connacht U-14 Cup final last week.

Anna Khelnitski was proud to watch her 14-year-old son as his new team beat Carrick-on-Shannon 17-14 in Galway on April 24.

The family had only arrived in Ireland on March 14 after a long two weeks in Poland trying to escape the war.

They arrived at the house of Ms Khelnitski’s husband’s cousin in Finglas, Dublin, and stayed there for a few days before getting a hotel room in Leopardstown where Vlad is now with his mother, brother, two cousins, aunt and grandmother.

The teenager is continuing with his schooling online, so it was very important for him and his mother that he got involved with sport here to make friends and get outside the hotel.

Vlad, who played rugby for three years in Ukraine, joined the Buccaneers U-14s squad after he saw an advert on the Rugby Federation of Ukraine’s website. The main purpose of the advert was to help link up refugees with clubs in Ireland.

Although he is living in Dublin, the Athlone-based team has been very welcoming and he is always offered a seat in a car to travel to matches.

Vlad said it was incredible to win the U-14s Connacht Cup and he has made plenty of friends on the team. He doesn’t have much English yet, so Google Translate is his and his teammates’ best friend.

“I went from Ukraine to Poland and then Russia and then came to Ireland,” Vlad told the Irish Independent with the help of a translator.

“I am still in contact with my relatives and friends in Ukraine. It’s fine, they are not in a war zone at the moment but from time to time shellings are happening. At the moment there is nothing that worries me.”

Vlad’s rugby coach back in eastern Ukraine, Aleksander Mihunov, said the sport is the most important thing to him at the moment, as it is an escape.

“The region I live in is relatively safe, but from time to time there are some rockets going over the sky and shellings from cruise missiles. But at the moment it’s safe to live here,” he said.

“My son is in the army and he is in the war zone, but I can’t say where.

“At the moment rugby is the most important thing because when the sirens go on, we immediately hide the children in the shelter and they immediately stop, but from time to time we are training and playing some small games.”

Vlad’s mother said she is so thankful to Mr Mihunov for making her son the rugby player he is today.

“And here in Ireland, he is very lucky with the team that he is playing with,” she said.

“I am very thankful for this big change of moving to Ireland from Ukraine.”