Teenage girl who died after New Year's incident named locally as Gardai appeal for witnesses

A teenager lost her brave fight for life after being critically injured in a road traffic collision on New Year's Eve.

The 16-year-old girl, named locally today as Roisin O'Donovan (16), suffered serious head injuries when she was hit by a car while out walking on Main Street in Ballincollig, Co Cork.



The accident occurred shortly before 8pm on Monday night and it is understood the teen was walking to meet up with friends to celebrate the arrival of the New Year.

The accident happened just metres from traffic lights in the busy Cork town.



Locals rushed to help the girl while they awaited the arrival of emergency services.



The driver of the car was uninjured but was treated at the scene was shock. Paramedics and a local GP were at the scene, not far from a local Tesco outlet, within minutes.



The teen was rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) with serious head injuries.



Despite desperate efforts to stabilise her condition, she was pronounced dead at at CUH last night (January 1). Her heartbroken family were by her hospital bedside.



The teen is from the Muskerry estate area of Ballincollig. Named locally as Roisin O'Donovan, the teen was a Transition Year student in Ballincollig Community College and she was due to resume her studies next week.

She is a granddaughter of well-known Ballincollig construction industry official, Jimmy Carroll.

Local councillors Daithi O'Donnabhain and Derry Canty said the entire community was in shock over the New Year's Eve tragedy.

"It has cast a dark shadow over the entire New Year for everyone in Ballincollig. It is a terrible tragedy," Councillor Canty said.

"I don't know the teenager myself but I know her family who are all from the Ballincollig area," he said.

"They are a lovely family and my deepest sympathies go out to them."

Councillor O'Donnabhain said it was a very upsetting start to 2019 for everyone locally.

"Your heart goes out to this poor family. Everyone in the area is very upset for them."



Gardaí have now appealed for anyone who witnessed the tragic New Year's Eve collision to contact them.

CCTV security camera footage from Main Street is already being studied.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Gardaí on (021) 4946200.

