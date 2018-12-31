Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision at Main Street, Ballincollig, Co. Cork this evening.

Teenage girl seriously injured after being struck by car

The collision involving a pedestrian, a teenage girl, and a car happened at 7.45pm.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The female pedestrian has been taken to University Hospital Cork with serious injuries.

The road at the scene remains closed to facilitate an examination of the area by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 4946200.

Online Editors