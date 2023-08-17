Teenage girl dies in road traffic collision in Limerick City

A teenage girl has died following a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Limerick City overnight.

The collision involving a car and a pedestrian occurred around 11.40pm in the Bank Place area of Limerick city.

The pedestrian, a teenage girl, was taken to university Hospital Limerick with serious injuries, where she has since passed away.

No other injuries were reported during the course of the collision.

The road at Bank Place is currently closed with local diversions in place. Forensic Collision Investigators will conduct an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Bank Place area of Limerick city between 11pm and 11:45pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.