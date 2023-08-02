Teenage girl arrested after abandoned car in the Curragh found to contain cannabis worth €360,000

The cannabis seized by Gardaí in the Curragh. Photo: Gardaí.

A female teenager has been arrested after €360,000 cannabis was seized by gardai after a search of a car in the Curragh on Tueday.

Officers searched a car in The Curragh, Co Kildare yesterday at around 3pm, after the vehicle failed to stop when directed to do so by Gardaí.

The vehicle was subsequently found abandoned in the Curragh plains.

A search of the car resulted in the recovery of approximately 18kgs of cannabis, with an estimated value of €360,000. These drugs will be sent for further analysis, gardai said.

A garda spokesperson said: “Follow up searches were conducted by Kildare South Drug Unit with assistance from members attached to Newbridge, Kildare and Athy Detective Units, Kildare Regular Units, Armed Support Unit Newbridge and the Air Support Unit.

“A woman, aged in her late teens, has been arrested in relation to this investigation and is currently detained at a Garda Station in Kildare under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.”

The search took place as part of Operation Tara.

