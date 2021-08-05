Teenage girl (17) killed and two men injured in Co Meath road tragedy

A 17-year-old girl has died and two men were injured following a road crash in Meath this evening.

The collision occurred at around 4.40pm on the R154, Pelletstown, Drumree, Co. Meath.

The young woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her body has been removed to Our Lady’s Hospital Navan.

A man in his 20s has been brought to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as serious.

A third person, a male in his late teens, was brought to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown to be treated for his injuries which are understood to be non-life-threatening.

The road is currently closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene and local diversions are in place.

"Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward,” a garda spokesperson said.

"They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this available to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”