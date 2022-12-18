Teenage girl (14) and boy (15) both go missing from Athlone area

Julie Kawanska (14) has been missing from the Athlone area since Friday. Photo: Gardaí.

Amar Mammere (15) has been missing from the Athlone area since Thursday. Photo: Gardaí.

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing two teens missing from Athlone, Co Westmeath.

Julie Kawanska (14) and Amar Mammere (15) are both currently missing from the Athlone area and are believed to be in each other's company, Gardaí said.

Julie was last seen on Friday, December 16, and is described as being approximately 5 foot 2 inches in height with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Julie was wearing a black hooded top, dark grey tracksuit bottoms and black Adidas runners.

Amar was last seen on Thursday, December 15, and is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height with a slight build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Amar was wearing a pink hooded top, black trousers and white runners.

Anyone with any information on Julie's and/ or Amar's whereabouts is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.