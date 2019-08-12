Teenage driver killed, six cyclists injured in separate road crashes

The 18-year-old was hospitalised with serious injuries following the incident near Midleton, Co Cork, on Saturday morning.

He was brought to Cork University Hospital for treatment with what were described as severe head injuries but sadly died yesterday.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident on the N25 in Castle­redmond, Midleton, about 1.20am.

Only one vehicle was involved in the incident.

Gardaí have also notified the local coroner of the death and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

The tragedy brings to 92 the number of people who have lost their lives on Irish roads so far this year, compared to 86 in the same period in 2018.

There have also been 82 serious collisions in the first eight months of the year.

In a separate incident yesterday, two cyclists were hospitalised, one with serious injuries, while four others were also hurt when at least one cyclist was in collision with a car during a cycling event in Co Clare.

The collision occurred about 11.30am at Firgrove, near Shannon.

The cyclists were travelling along the R458, which runs parallel to the N18 dual carriageway, when the incident occurred.

It is understood one cyclist was in collision with an oncoming vehicle and he then hit five others, bringing a group of cyclists crashing to the ground.

Event road crews quickly jumped into action and raised the alarm while the crew of a private ambulance that had been travelling with the event began to assess and treat the injured.

One cyclist was said to have sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of the incident.

Irish Independent