Teenage cyclist in critical condition following collision with car in Waterford

A teen girl is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious road traffic collision between the bike she was cycling and a car in Dungarvan this evening.

At approximately 4pm today, Gardaí were alerted to a road traffic collision involving a car and a cyclist on Clonea Road, Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

The cyclist, a girl in her teens, was taken to Cork University Hospital by helicopter and remained in a critical condition on Thursday night. The female driver of the car, who is in her late 30s, was treated for shock at the scene.

The road was closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators. This has since concluded and the road has reopened.

Gardaí in Dungarvan are appealing for any witnesses who were in the Clonea Road area this afternoon and who may have footage (including Dash Cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.