Teenage cyclist dies after colliding with car

A TEENAGE boy has died after his bike collided with a car earlier this week.

The 16 year old died in hospital today following the traffic collision in Co. Kildare last Tuesday.

The boy was cycling at Oughterard, Straffan at 4.50pm on Tuesday, when he was involved in a collision with a car.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he was treated for head injuries and was pronounced dead earlier on Saturday afternoon. The driver of the car a woman in her 40s was not injured.

A Garda investigation into the collision is underway.

Online Editors