Teenage boy who died after getting into difficulty while swimming in Cork is named locally

​

The deceased has been named locally as Jack O’Sullivan who was from the Deerpark area of Cork city.

It is understood he was in Passage West with friends yesterday before resuming school next week.

The teen was scheduled to commence his second-year studies at Coláiste Éamann Rís next week.

School authorities have been shocked by the tragedy and special counselling and psychological support measures will be in place at the school when classes resume.

The teeanger is understood to have been swimming with other youngsters in a section of the harbour by Passage West around lunchtime. It was reported at around 2pm he was in difficulty in the water. Emergency services rushed to the scene, but immediate efforts to locate the boy failed.

A search of the waters near Mariners Quay was launched. The search involved the Coast Guard’s Waterford-based helicopter Rescue 117, Crosshaven Coast Guard unit, Crosshaven RNLI, gardaí, HSE paramedics and Cork Fire Brigade. Local boat owners also joined the search. The rescue operation was co-ordinated by the Valentia Coast Guard Centre.

Jack’s body was located at 4pm, not far from the shoreline, with the assistance of local divers. Emergency officials removed the body from the water as members of the boy’s heartbroken family stood a short distance away by the pier. They were being comforted by emergency personnel as well as by friends and family.

Officials of the State Pathologist’s Office have been notified.

Jack’s remains were transferred to Cork University Hospital where a full post-mortem examination is scheduled to be carried out today.

Gardaí are treating the incident as a tragic accident and a file will be prepared for a Cork Coroner’s inquest.

The area is a popular swimming spot among youngsters during the summer months. There is a playground less than 100 metres from the area where the tragedy occurred.A number of young people have been seen swimming in the area over the past week.

The stretch of water can prove dangerous because of strong tidal currents in Cork harbour.

Local councillor Jack White said people are “numb by this very sad and unfortunate incident”.

“It’s very, very sad news for Passage West and the wider community of the harbour, they’re a very tightly knit community,” he said.

“All young people go swimming on sunny days around here and it’s just a desperately sad thing to happen.”

The Fine Gael councillor also noted the “quick” response of the emergency services, who handled the tragedy in a “diligent and efficient manner”.