Teenage boy rescued from Lough Sheelin passes away in hospital

A teenage boy who was rescued from Loch Sheelin in Cavan on Tuesday has passed away.

The 15-year-old was recovered from the water shortly before 3pm on Tuesday afternoon, and was taken to CHI, Temple Street.

His condition had been described as serious, and he has since passed way.

The matter is being treated as a swimming accident at this time.

The boy is the fifth person to have died in swimming related incidents on inland waterways in Ireland this week, as the first UN World Drowning Prevention Day approaches this Sunday 25 July.

In Cavan on Wednesday evening, young mother-of-two Natasha Core tragically drowned trying to save her son at Swan Lake in Gowna.

At around the same time as that tragedy unfolded in Cavan, a man in his 70s died while snorkelling at Spencer Harbour, Drunkeeran, Co Leitrim.

In Northern Ireland on Wednesday morning, a man aged 55 died after entering the water in Lough Melvin, Co Fermanagh.

The tragedies come just days after the death of a 13-year-old boy in the Canal Court area of Scarva in Co Down.

Irish Water Safety has said 60pc of water tragedies occur in inland waterways and urged the public to be cautious as the water is colder and depths can be less predictable than when swimming in the sea.