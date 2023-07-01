Teenage boy dies in crash after car drove wrong way down M8 motorway, GSOC notified

The road is closed and local diversions are in place. Stock image.

GARDAÍ and the Garda Síochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) are both investigating a fatal head-on collision after a car drove the wrong way down the M8 motorway in the early hours of this morning.

A teenage boy died and a woman has been seriously injured following a the two-car collision in Co Cork.

The incident happened at around 1am on the M8 at Ballybeg, Mitchelstown.

The deceased boy, who was from Cork city, was a passenger in a car and he was accompanied by four other young people. The four were taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger of the second car, a woman aged in her 30s, was taken to CUH to be treated for serious injuries. It is understood the woman was on her way home from work when the collision occurred.

It is understood the first vehicle carrying the teenagers had an interaction with Gardaí shortly before the fatal collision with GSOC now investigating the full circumstances of the incident.

Initial reports indicate that this first vehicle may have travelled on the wrong side of the road at one point in its journey. The driver of this car, a male youth in this teens, and other passengers were injured.

These included a young adult male, a male youth and a female youth in her teens.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has confirmed that it received a referral in relation to the incident, as gardaí say one of the cars involved had an interaction with gardaí prior to the collision.

“Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic incident that occurred during the early hours of this morning, Saturday, 1st July 2023, on the M8 at Ballybeg in Mitchelstown, Co Cork,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The two-vehicle collision happened at around 1am. A passenger from one of these cars, a male youth (teens) suffered fatal injuries.

“The driver of this car, a male youth in this teens, and three other passengers, an adult male (teens), a male youth and a female youth (teens) were taken to Cork University Hospital to receive treatment of non-life threatening injuries.”

“The driver of the other car involved, a woman in her 30s, was taken to Cork University Hospital where she is receiving treatment for serious injuries,” the garda spokesperson added.

Gardaí have preserved the scene to allow for a full technical and forensic inspection by accident scene examiners.

Local diversions are in place and motorists have been urged to allow extra time for their journeys.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward to them.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage, including dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Mitchelstown Garda Station on 025 84833, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

A spokesperson for GSOC confirmed that it received a referral from a Garda Superintendent in relation to the incident.

“GSOC received a referral from An Garda Síochána on 1 July 2023, following a road traffic collision in the Mitchelstown area of Cork that took place in the early hours of the morning,” the GSOC spokesperson said.

“The referral was made by a Garda Superintendent under section 102(1) of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005.

“The matter is now under examination by GSOC further to section 91 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005. As such, no further comment will be made at this time.”

Section 102(1) of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005 provides for the referral to GSOC by An Garda Síochána of “any matter that appears…to indicate that the conduct of a member of the Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person”.

Section 91 of the Garda Síochána Act provides for the examination by GSOC of the circumstances of a referral or complaint with a view to recommending what further investigative measures may be required.