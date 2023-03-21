Teenage boy dies after being hit by truck in Co Mayo

A teenage boy has died after he was struck by a truck in The Neale, Co Mayo, this evening.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision involving a truck and the teenage pedestrian on the R345, The Neale to Cong road, shortly before 5pm.

The boy was fatally injured during the collision. His body has been removed to Mayo University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The R345 (The Neale to Cong) road is currently closed and the scene is being examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The road will remain closed overnight and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed this collision to contact them. Anyone who was travelling on the R345 between 4pm and 5pm today and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Claremorris garda station 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.