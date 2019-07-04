Teenage boy (16) lucky to escape 'feud petrol bomb'

A teenage boy and another man were lucky to escape serious injury after a house was extensively damaged by a suspected petrol bomb attack in Drogheda.

The front and back of the semi-detached two-storey house were severely fire-damaged in the latest violence linked to the feud in the Co Louth town.

The owner of the property in the Rathmullan Park estate, who was not in at the time of the attack, has been described as "a decent, hard-working lady", who has no involvement in crime.

It is understood the innocent teenage boy caught up in the incident is her son. A 53-year-old man who was in the house is similarly not known to gardaí. He was uninjured.

No arrests have been made, and gardaí have appealed for information as they investigate the incident.

"A person described as wearing dark clothing was seen running from the area at the time of the incident," a Garda spokesman said.

Officers said a technical examination of the property took place yesterday.

This revealed "extensive damage was caused to the exterior and interior of the house".

A source told the Irish Independent the house next door to the torched property had four young children inside it at the time of the attack. There were fears that house was going to go up in flames as well.

Yesterday morning's attack brings to four the number of petrol bomb incidents in the town in less than a fortnight as feuding gangsters continue to cause mayhem.

"The suspicion that gardaí have is this latest attack was carried out by the Maguire faction, who have been recently working with a smaller crime gang to collect debts," a senior source said last night.

"Innocent lives could have been easily lost here."

A mother-of-one who lives near the torched house said the arsonist gained access to the property through the front window.

"The house went up in flames within seconds and there was a lot of shouting and screaming while they were trying to find a way out. They had no choice but to run through the flames and out the front door in order to escape.

"The 16-year-old suffered from smoke inhalation and was brought to hospital, but they're lucky they escaped with their lives."

The woman, who did not want to be named, added that Rathmullan had recently turned into a "war zone".

Irish Independent