Teen who vows to kill on streets within weeks

In eight weeks' time a teenager, known in the courts by the initial G, will turn 18. Far from being a cause for celebration, the approaching milestone is a huge matter of concern for health authorities.

G had a very troubled upbringing and from a young age has been in State care of one form or other.

In recent years, she has been in and out of court on charges of assault and criminal damage and has received two separate five-month custodial sentences in a child detention centre.

Currently, G is the subject of a High Court-imposed special care order, under which children can be kept in the care of Tusla, the child and family agency, if they are at risk from their own behaviour. She has been the subject of a number of these orders, which usually last between three and six months but can be extended.

One such order was granted in 2018 after G expressed an intention to kill herself on release from detention.

But the potential danger posed by G is not just to herself. Earlier this week the High Court was told how, on Tuesday, the teenager told a social worker she had "a continuing wish to murder and to rape" and that this was "a source of pleasure" for her.

This intention has been expressed on a number of occasions before. Now the clock is ticking.

G's 18th birthday doesn't just mark her transition from childhood to adulthood. It will also mean she can no longer be held in Tusla's care.

By law, Tusla is obliged to prepare an "aftercare" plan for children in care who are close to the age of 18, which will put in place supports for them up to the age of 21.

But Ms Justice Mary Faherty was told this week the child and family agency is having considerable difficulty finding a facility in Ireland or abroad for G once she turns 18.

To make matters worse, G herself has ruled out certain options, including a placement in the UK. There have also been problems getting an urgent psychiatric assessment report which could assist matters.

In theory, G could walk out of care into the community on her birthday and refuse to engage with any services. Such is the concern this may happen, the Garda public protection unit at Harcourt Square is due to be briefed in the coming weeks.

At this week's hearing, Gerry Durcan SC, counsel for G's guardian ad litem, observed there had been "no progress really on any front".

"Frankly, that would be unacceptable in any case, but in a case where, as I have said before, there is a real risk that somebody will end up dead, that is bizarre," he said.

The case has raised questions about the ability of the health system to deal with situations where a child on the brink of adulthood is hugely at risk and also potentially poses a considerable public safety threat.

There are a number of factors that make G's situation far from straightforward. A court judgment earlier this year outlined that while G was an extremely complex and psychologically disturbed young person, the uncontested evidence was that she was not suitable for detention under the Mental Health Act.

A 2017 report by child and adolescent psychotherapist Patricia Allan said G's "presentation could be associated with an emerging, severe personality disorder". But unlike in the UK, Irish law doesn't allow for the detention of a person on the basis of a personality disorder.

Earlier this week, the High Court heard a recent report by English psychiatrist Dr Peter Misch found G had capacity to function and make decisions independently, which would appear to rule out the prospect of her being made a ward of court.

G's troubled history has been well known to the State for some time.

She unsuccessfully appealed against a special care order earlier this year. A judgment by the Court of Appeal fleshed out her background, much of which is harrowing.

G was born into a household of extreme depravity and domestic violence. Her parents were described as seemingly "locked into a sadomasochistic relationship" where the father was violent and controlling, preventing the mother from breastfeeding or holding G when she cried as a baby.

She witnessed her father's abusive conduct towards her mother and was herself physically and emotionally abused by her father too. When G was old enough, the father recruited her to join in the abuse of the mother.

The judgment referenced Ms Allan's report, which suggested it was possible G's mother was "her only source of benign interaction".

The report said it seemed likely that becoming her father's apprentice meant she avoided being the direct target of her father's abuse.

"However, it also meant [she] had to attack her only source of comfort. In order to protect [herself], [G] had to attack mother," it said.

In 2010, when G was eight, her mother took her from the family home. They lived in a women's refuge for several months, where staff had significant concerns about G's violence towards her mother. They then spent a year in rented accommodation, but authorities intervened in 2012, securing a care order after a violent attack by G on her mother. She has been in care ever since.

Initially, G was fostered, but these placements broke down. One was terminated after just 13 weeks due to G's aggressive behaviour. From the age of 13, she has been kept in several different private residential care homes and a child detention centre.

One of the residential placements broke down due to what the Court of Appeal described as G's "extreme and excessively sexualised behaviour towards female staff". This included an attack on a member of staff when she was aged 13 and a half.

As a result, there were always at least two members of staff with her.

It was the view of staff the assaults had a premeditated feel to them.

Last year, while returning to her care accommodation after a court appearance, G grabbed the social care worker who was driving the car from behind, digging her nails into the worker's eyeballs and tearing the eyelids. G tore hair from the social worker's head, wrapped her legs around her victim's head and chest, refusing to let go and biting her on the hand. During the chilling incident, she repeatedly said: "I am going to kill you."

The social care worker somehow managed to stop the car on the road and gardaí were called. Officers later found a clump of the woman's hair in G's pocket.

When interviewed by gardaí G expressed a desire to murder the care worker and appeared annoyed that her assault hadn't led to that outcome. She said it was "music to [her] ears to hear her scream and cry while asking [G] to stop".

G spoke about planning assaults on staff for weeks and months and that she had a list of staff she wanted to assault for various reasons, including how they spoke to her in the past.

Later, G informed staff including a psychiatrist at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown that she had the intention to murder care workers.

But an assessment found she did not present as psychotic and the provisions of the Mental Health Acts were not engaged.

With G's 18th birthday fast approaching, the High Court has been seeking updates in recent weeks on steps being taken by Tusla to resolve her future.

Dr Misch's report recommended advice should also be sought from a psychiatrist working in the Irish mental health system.

A direction was made a few weeks ago for Professor Harry Kennedy of the Central Mental Hospital to conduct a further assessment of G.

It was hoped this report would provide some clarity on possible options to resolve the situation.

But on Thursday, Ms Justice Faherty was told the Tusla official who acts as an "interface" with Prof Kennedy was on leave.

Tusla's counsel David Leahy said the agency had sought unsuccessfully to make direct contact with Prof Kennedy regarding when a report might be delivered.

He acknowledged this was "an entirely unsatisfactory situation to be bringing to the court".

A social work report given to the court detailed a meeting between G and an aftercare worker last Tuesday.

"You will see from that [G] describes her continuing wish to murder and to rape, violating women. This is a source of pleasure for her," said Mr Leahy.

He said G was "not agreeable to living some place where there would be male staff only, notwithstanding her wish in relation to female staff to murder and to rape them".

Mr Leahy said she was also "not agreeable" to going to the UK or being in accommodation where care staff would be living with her.

"The court sees there a fairly nuanced understanding of the scope of English mental health legislation in respect of persons with personality disorders. She doesn't want to be captured by the UK legislation in that regard," said Mr Leahy.

He also said there was "nothing concrete" to report regarding possible placements. The court, he said, was aware of numerous referrals being made and of refusals received.

Mr Leahy said Tusla was going to go back to one Irish residential care provider "to see what could be put in place to perhaps persuade them to reconsider their earlier refusal". But this provider had confirmed they would not "do a bespoke service".

The court also heard there was ongoing communication with a facility in the US, but there was "nothing certain" arising from this.

Mr Durcan, for the guardian ad litem, said there was a real risk someone would end up dead and something had to be done about it.

"We can't go on like this, if for no other reason that there are only eight weeks left," he said.

Mr Durcan said the social work report "indicates what we are dealing with here" and included an "explicit, expressed threat" to the life of the teenager's mother.

He said that if the situation was "not sorted" the court would have to have an oral hearing "where people will have to come down and explain what is happening and will have to stand over what is happening".

"I don't want to waste personnel's time," he said. "But if we just simply go on like this, I think there is no choice but that the court would have to hear directly from people, and at a very senior level, what is being done to sort this out."

G's mother was also represented in court. Her counsel, Michael Lynn SC, said an affidavit had been submitted "to record the mother's very, very great concern for her own safety".

He queried why the meeting with the Garda public protection unit was due to be held only in the coming weeks. "Judge, with the greatest of respect, things are far more urgent than that kind of a timescale," he said.

G's counsel John Fitzgerald SC said that as matters stood, the finding of Dr Misch was that she had capacity.

"All efforts should proceed on that basis and should not be delayed," he said.

Ms Justice Faherty adjourned the matter, saying the court would have to know by next week "at the very latest" what the position is in relation to Prof Kennedy's assessment.

She said the current lack of clarity around this was "not acceptable".

The judge also said whatever plans were required "need to be put in place as soon as possible".

"This matter is urgent. Everybody here acknowledges it," the judge said.

"There are huge implications for [G] herself and for others, particularly in light of the matters which she has recited to the social worker."

