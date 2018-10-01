A 19-year-old died as he left the 'Boxed Off' music festival on Saturday night, leaving organisers and fellow revellers reeling in shock.

Teen who died after falling ill as he left music festival named locally

The teenager, who was named as Joe Hayes, had been attending the dance music festival at Fairyhouse in Ratoath, Co Meath, when he was understood to have collapsed as festival goers were leaving the event.

Yesterday it was not known what exactly had caused his death. A post-mortem has yet to be carried out.

Mr Hayes, originally from north Dublin, had been attending the event with friends when he suddenly became ill.

He received medical attention at the scene and was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

However, the teenager was pronounced dead in the early hours of yesterday.

A file will be prepared for the local coroner as gardaí in Ashbourne continue their investigation.

Organisers offered their condolences online and confirmed they were helping gardaí.

They refused to comment further but stated on the 'Boxed Off' Facebook page: "We are very saddened to say that as people were leaving Boxed Off Festival at Fairyhouse Racecourse last night a 19-year-old man became unwell.

"The on-site medical team including an emergency doctor and advanced paramedics treated the man on site.

"He was then transferred to James Connolly Hospital by one of the onsite ambulances.

"Despite the efforts of all medical teams the young man tragically passed away early this morning.

"The whole festival team is devastated by the news.

"We will continue to work closely with An Garda Síochána on this matter. We have no further information at this time.

"All our thoughts are with his family and friends."

US DJ and producer Armand Van Helden was the headliner at the one-day dance music event which attracted several thousand revellers.

Hundreds of people discussed the tragedy online yesterday, with some young people stating they thought they had seen the young man take ill.

An investigation is today continuing following Mr Hayes's death.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out in an effort to determine the cause.

Meath Councillor Damien O'Reilly said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual and their family at this time.

"The whole community is shocked and our thoughts and prayers are with the person's family and friends."

It is understood some residents were anxious about the noise emanating from the event last night and some parents have written on Facebook about the concern they now felt at their youngsters having attended the festival.

Young people who had been to the event posted their condolences to the young man's family with Michael O'Hea writing on Facebook: "RIP young man, no one should go to something like this and not come home again."

This is the fourth time the festival has been held in Ireland.

