Teen Thomas Healy who died in horrific car crash was set to play football for Kerry, funeral hears

A KERRY teen who died in a horrific road crash was hailed as a hugely talented Gaelic footballer who died just as he was about to proudly wear the Kingdom jersey.

The Requiem Mass of Thomas Healy (14) was held privately this morning because of Covid-19 guidelines but neighbours, school friends and sports club colleagues paid special socially-distanced tributes to the Beaufort teen along the funeral route.

Expand Close Members of Killarney Athletic Club form a Guard of Honour for the funeral of Thomas Healy as the cortege leaves Beaufort Parish Church. Picture: Don MacMonagle / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Members of Killarney Athletic Club form a Guard of Honour for the funeral of Thomas Healy as the cortege leaves Beaufort Parish Church. Picture: Don MacMonagle

Prayers were offered for the recovery of the teen's 14-year-old friend who suffered critical injuries in the accident and faces multiple surgeries.

Thomas is survived by his parents, Ger and Julie, his brothers, Jack, Danny and Michael, as well as his extended family.

Read More

The tragedy occurred when a 25 year old Toyota car was involved in a single-vehicle collision on Killarney's Ross Road at 1am on Wednesday.

The deceased was the driver of the vehicle involved, which apparently spun out of control and struck a tree.

Separate Garda and Garda Síochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) investigations are now underway into the incident.

The vehicle involved had come to the attention of Gardaí minutes before the fatal collision.

Special guards of honour were in place as Thomas was brought from his family home at the Gap of Dunloe to St Mary's Church in Beaufort and then to Churchtown cemetery.

The teen is the son of well-known Kerry musician, Ger Healy, who is known locally as 'The Singing Jarvey'.

His older brother is respected London-based musician Jack Patrick Healy.

The deceased is also distantly related to Kerry TDs Michael and Danny Healy-Rae.

In a moving tribute, Jack Patrick sang the entrance hymn as Thomas’s coffin was brought into St Mary's as well as hymns throughout the Mass.

The passions of the teen's life were reflected in the Offertory Gifts which included an O'Neill's football, a family photograph and a toy Ford tractor.

Thomas’s brother Danny told mourners his brother died just as it was indicated he was scheduled for a call-up to the Kerry juvenile side.

"As my mother said, rather than being taken to Paris for her 40th birthday, she was presented with a present of a lifetime which unfortunately only lasted for fourteen and a half years," he said.

"But the memories of Thomas will live forever. Thomas was the centre of our lives. As you all know, Thomas was an all-rounder - he played for Beaufort GAA, Killarney Athletic and we were only told this week that he was in line to wear the Kerry jersey.

"On top of this, he was able to adjust his schedule to fit in athletics and golf. He had such natural ability and sportsmanship."

Danny pointed out that Thomas also inherited great musical talent from his father and brother Jack.

Another of his passions was helping his father with vintage Ford tractors - often joking "if she ain’t blue, she won't do."

Expand Close Mourners pay tribute along the the route of Thomas Healy's funeral. Picture: Don MacMonagle / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mourners pay tribute along the the route of Thomas Healy's funeral. Picture: Don MacMonagle

Mourners were told the community was now doing whatever they could to support the heartbroken family.

"Two friends, long-time buddies, did not go out with the intention of not returning home," Fr Kieran O'Sullivan said.

"Thomas was dearly loved by his Dad, Mum and his three older brothers.

“Ger reminded me that I was the priest at their pre-marriage course. Thomas was their surprise baby.

"Thomas was the light and soul of the family who inherited a great singing voice. He was full of life."

The priest also said Thomas had a promising sporting future ahead of him and was considered an excellent underage footballer.

"He was so talented - a great footballer and soccer player. It was said of him that there was a Kerry jersey in him,” Fr O’Sullivan said.

"He was loved, he was liked and he was a joy to everyone who met him."

Michael Healy-Rae TD, who is a first cousin of Thomas’s father Ger, said the entire community was left numbed and totally devastated by the tragedy.

"Thomas was a wonderful young man and a very talented footballer," he said.

"All we are asking people now is to pray for the family that they may have the strength to get through this."

Mr Healy-Rae said the local Gap of Dunloe, Beaufort and Killarney communities are extremely tightknit and were now doing everything to support the grieving family.