Teen target of Drogheda pipe bomb left on gas line in housing estate

Gardaí believe a teenager was the target of a failed pipe bomb attack in Drogheda last night during which the explosive was left on a gas line in a housing estate.

The Army’s bomb squad were deployed to the Moneymore area at around 8.30pm on Tuesday night after receiving reports of a suspect device outside a property.

A number of nearby homes were evacuated as a result while gardaí cordoned off the scene.

When specialist technicians arrived they discovered a canister of petrol attached to a pipe bomb left on top of a gas line.

Gardaí believe that if the device detonated it would have led to considerable damage and a loss of life.

“This was intended to do as much damage as possible, and if that gas line had ignited it would have not only destroyed the intended target’s house but also many more homes on the road, and we would have been looking at fatalities here,” a source said.

The explosive was left outside the home of a 17-year-old teen who has been linked to the ongoing Drogheda feud.

The teenager, who has been investigated previously for feud related crimes, is believed to have been the intended target of the pipe bomb attack.

Members of the Defence Force’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit were escorted by gardaí to the scene and following preliminary examinations, removed the device for further analysis.

No injuries were reported and gardaí in Drogheda are investigating the incident, which is the latest explosive-related incident in the town in recent weeks.

Earlier this month an innocent mother and her three young children were forced to escape out of an upstairs window after their house was targeted in a fire bombing.

Detectives suspect that both incidents are directly linked to the ongoing feuding in the Louth town which has claimed up to four lives to date.

