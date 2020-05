A stock picture of the Garda badge logo (Niall Carson/PA)

A teenager was rushed to hospital following an alleged attack by a large number of youths in Dublin yesterday.

GardaĆ­ are investigating the alleged assault which occurred in the Baldoyle area, Dublin 13 on Tuesday at approximately 5pm.

The victim, a male in his teens, was brought to Beaumont Hospital for treatment after suffering head injuries.

The injuries have been described as non life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

Investigations ongoing.

Online Editors