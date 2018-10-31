Teen stabbed on train: Bus and rail workers warn they may pull services

A teenager has been treated for a stab wound to the chest after being attacked on a train last night.

The incident happened as the train was at Killester station in north Dublin at 10pm.

Gardaí are investigating the assault after the victim was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The victim is in his late teens and it is understood that he and his attacker are known to each other.

A man in his late teens was arrested at the scene and taken to Raheny Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act for questioning.

Bus and rail drivers have warned they may pull services in anti-social hotspots following the latest serious assault.

The National Bus and Railworkers Union has warned Transport Minister Shane Ross and Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan of possible service disruption after the stabbing.

General Secretary Dermot O’Leary said that anti social behaviour and outright thuggery has reached crisis point.

He said it may be only a matter of time before staff are forced to review potential preventative measures.

This would include an assessment of service provision at “certain times and locations”.

“The safety of commuters and staff would be paramount in such a review,” said the letter to the ministers.

He said its seems that not a week goes by without another headline appearing across various media platforms highlighting yet another assault on our public transport system.

“Last evening’s serious incident on an Iarnrod Éireann service between Killester and Harmonstown may serve to be a watershed moment in the ongoing debate on the issue of anti-social behaviour and outright thuggery on transport services. It has not reached crisis point.”

He urged the ministers for an immediate commitment to set up a Garda Public Transport Division.

“The mood among transport workers has changed dramatically on the back of a number of recent assault across both our train and bus services,” he said.

“Whilst they were encouraged by the minister’s initial response in early summer, they are now of the view that they may have to take their own preventative measures, inclusive of assessing service provision in particular hot spots and in areas with a high prevalence of anti-social behaviour.”

Reacting to the incident, Labour Party Senator, Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, also said the latest violent incident shows the need for a dedicated transport police.

“Reports of a stabbing incident on board a northbound DART service at 10pm on Tuesday October 30th between Killester and Harmonstown underlines the need for a dedicated Transport Policing service," Senator Ó Ríordáin said in a statement.

“This is the latest in a long list of troubling incidents on the Northside line, with many of the stations being vandalised on a regular basis and a DART being taken over by hooded youths in the summer who attempted to spray paint the carriage in Clongriffin."

“I welcome the fact that Minister Ross has indicated his willingness to explore the possibility of establishing a Transport Police Service. The proposal must be brought to fruition as soon as possible for the safety of commuters and staff on our public transport system.”

Speaking to Independent.ie, Dermot O’Leary, General Secretary on the NBRU, said that: “The NBRU have been leading calls for a garda public transport division for a while now. We’ve written to the minister on two occasions, in June and July of this year following an assault at Connolly Station.

“The initial response from the minister was encouraging for staff but unfortunately things have moved on since then. Not a week goes by when we’re not reading another headline regarding anti-social behaviour or in some cases outright thuggery on trains.

“The day is coming, if we’re not here already, when staff will have to take their own preventative measures and that may include looking at service provision in particular hotspots and locations that have a prevalence for that type of anti-social behaviour. That day has probably arrived now.”

Online Editors