Teen shot several times in drive-by gun attack in Dublin

A teenage boy was shot multiple times in a drive-by gun attack last night in the latest gangland attack in north Dublin.

Gardai became aware of the shooting in the Marigold Park area of Darndale at 9pm which is around the same time that the 19-year-old victim presented himself to Beaumont Hospital.

It is understood he was shot in the shoulder and leg but his injuries have been described as non-life threatening.

Gardai are investigating if a motorbike found burnt out close to the scene is linked to the attack.

Gardai preserve a burnt-out motorbike on Marigold Park in Darndale after a teenage boy who was shot multiple times in a drive by gun attack presented himself to hospital

It's believed the victim was in the company of at least one other male at the time of the shooting, in which a machine gun may have been used by a gunman on the motorbike.

Inquiries are under way to establish a motive in relation to the incident but one line of inquiry is that it may be linked to recent violence in the area, including a brutal stab attack in the locality on Friday afternoon.

In that case, a 38-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in both legs and suffered a broken nose at Marigold Park at 1pm last Friday.

Sources said that a gang of ruthless teenage crack cocaine dealers - who are led by a yob with close links to murdered gun victim David 'Fred' Lynch - were behind the stab attack after the victim was accused of attending slain hitman Robbie Lawlor's funeral.

One line in the probe into last night's attempted gun murder was that it was a revenge attack for last week's stab attack and the intended target was not the teenager who was wounded.

By the time that gardai and paramedics arrived at the scene in the Marigold Park area last night, the victim had already left in a car.

He was still being treated at Beaumont Hospital last night and no arrests have been made in the case which is being investigated by Coolock gardai.

