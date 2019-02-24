A teenager has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the capital overnight.

A teenager has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the capital overnight.

Teen rushed to hospital following stabbing in city centre

The man (19) received stab wounds following an attack on Liffey St, close to the Ha’penny Bridge.

The incident took place shortly before 3am this morning with the victim’s injuries described as serious but not life threatening.

He was taken to the Mater Hospital.

It’s understood the incident took place after the victim had been out socialising in the city centre on Saturday night.

The scene has is still cordoned off by gardai.

Online Editors