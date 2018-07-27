GARDAÍ have released a teenager without charge after questioning him about the circumstances in which a young Waterford fisherman was fatally stabbed.

Teen released without charge in probe of fatal stabbing of fisherman

Waterford Gardaí have now launched a murder investigation after a post mortem examination confirmed that fisherman Jack Power (25) died from a stab wound.

A file will now be prepared by Gardaí for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Mr Power was fatally stabbed after he apparently went to investigate an alleged incident of anti-social behaviour.

The young man sustained the fatal injury shortly before 4am yesterday in the popular coastal village of Dunmore East in Waterford.

Mr Power, who is from nearby Brownstown, had been out fishing and apparently was very concerned over an incident of anti-social behaviour involving his car which had been left parked in the village.

Locals had been increasingly concerned over recent weeks about a spate of anti-social behaviour incidents around the village ranging from malicious damage to petty thefts.

Several residents complained that a gang had been engaged in the anti-social behaviour over recent weeks.

One theory now being examined by Gardaí is whether Mr Power's death may have been linked to a dispute over such anti-social activities.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to a property at Shanakiel, on the outskirts of Dunmore East village, at 3.40am.

Mr Power was found lying on the ground in a critical condition with an apparent stab injury to his chest.

Paramedics battled to stabilise his condition so he could be transferred to University Hospital Waterford (UHW).

Tragically, Mr Power was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival at UHW.

Gardaí immediately sealed off the scene.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau commenced a full forensic examination of the property involved and an area of ground outside it.

That technical examination will continue today.

The Office of the State Pathologist was notified and a full post mortem examination was conducted this evening.

That examination found that Mr Power met a violent death.

Gardaí for operational reasons are not disclosing the findings of the post mortem examination.

However, it indicated the young man was stabbed.

Gardaí stressed that the nature of their investigation would be determined by the results of the post mortem examination at UHW.

Detectives arrested a 17 year old in the Dunmore East area yesterday morning in relation to the incident.

He was taken to Waterford Garda Station where he was questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The teen has been resident in the Dunmore East area.

He was released without charge in the early hours of this morning.

A file will now be prepared for the DPP.

Waterford Gardaí appealed for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the Shanakiel and Dunmore East areas in the early hours of Thursday morning to contact them.

The area involved is not covered by CCTV security camera footage.

However, Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have dash-cams on their cars and who drove through the area at the time to contact them at Waterford Garda Station on (051) 305300 or the Garda Confidential Line at (1800) 666111.

