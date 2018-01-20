Teen rapper's 'Dream' of topping charts realised days after death

A teenage boy's dream of becoming a successful rapper has come true, just days after his heartbroken family laid him to rest.

A teenage boy's dream of becoming a successful rapper has come true, just days after his heartbroken family laid him to rest.

Sean 'Lil Red' Hughes (15), from Finglas, Dublin, died last week after his condition suddenly deteriorated following days of suffering flu-like symptoms.

Despite the efforts of the staff of Temple Street Children's Hospital he could not be saved. The cause of death has yet to be established. During his funeral Mass at St Canice's Church, one of his songs, called 'My Dream', told in his own words how he wanted to become successful in his craft and be taken notice of.

"The animal inside me for rapping you cannot tame. "To get noticed is my aim," he wrote.

Now a friend of one of Sean's cousins has helped make that dream come true by putting the track on iTunes where it hit the number one spot yesterday, above songs by The Cranberries, whose lead singer Dolores O'Riordan died on Monday. It is number two in the iTunes hip hop chart.

Sean's mother said: "He would be so happy. It was everything he ever wanted. We are absolutely chuffed. "We wouldn't have it any other way than to play his songs at his funeral, and now to hear his song is doing so well on iTunes is incredible."

Flu-like illness has hit all age groups this winter.

The flu virus has led to deaths among otherwise healthy patients.

There have been 24 deaths directly linked to the flu. The HSE said it has not seen a spike in cases in children since the return to school.

There were 10 hospital outbreaks of flu last week as well as one in a school. Outbreaks were reported in 50 residential care facilities such as nursing homes.

Flu is likely to circulate for around five more weeks.

Irish Independent